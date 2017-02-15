A 16-year old female has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Qualicum Beach on Wednesday.

Witnesses confirm to police that the collision appeared deliberate.

BC Ambulance, Qualicum Beach Volunteer Fire Department and Oceanside RCMP were called to a residential address in Qualicum Beach at 1:15 p.m.

They found a 16-year old female who lives on the street underneath a vehicle.

She was conscious and breathing but in obvious distress according to police.

The teen was taken to hospital where she remains in stable condition.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 21 year old Qualicum Beach man, was known to the victim.

He was arrested immediately upon police attendance.

He is currently in custody.