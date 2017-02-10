WATCH: Man who survived Parksville workplace accident shares his story after friend was electrocuted. Isabelle Raghem reports.

Jonah McMillan says last Thursday began as a typical work day. But the routine job in Parksville turned tragic, very quickly.

“The power lines were behind my line of vision, i couldn’t see them touching the ladder at all, and then we put it against the roof, we went to take it down, and it zapped us.”

McMillan fractured both shoulders, and burned both his hands and feet.

“I could barely feel my hands my legs, I didn’t know what happened. So I was kind of looking around and the ladder fallen, so I told my buddy to call 911. All i could see is him lying on the ground on the other side of me.”

His colleague and friend of 17-years Callum Steele was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jonah McMillan says reports suggesting Callum was at the top of the ladder, or that the ladder came in direct contact with the power lines are false.

He believes an electric arc caused the fatal shock.

“I watched him die right in front of me. It’s so hard”

“We were both standing face to face, a lot of people think that’s why I lived. [Because] he’s a bit shorter than me, so it hits him on the head, hits me on the shoulders, he was wearing steal toes, I wasn’t. So it probably arced though him more than it did through me.”

Click here to see the fund raising page for Callum’s wife and two year old daughter Maddison, that has raised more than 30-thousand dollars in just the last week.

Click here for the fund raising page set up for Jonah’s recovery.