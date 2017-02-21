LAWRENCETOWN, N.S. — A Nova Scotia man is praising the efforts of the family dog for saving him and two young boys who were buried under a heavy mountain of snow after their fort collapsed on top of them.

Steve Bayers, his son Ben and a friend were building a snow fort in Lawrencetown on Saturday when the roof suddenly caved in, pinning his arms and legs underneath him.

Bayers told Global News the two boys were just feet away from him, screaming in the pitch black, but he couldn't move under the weight of the snow to help them.

Panicking, he said it seemed impossible to get out until his five-year-old golden lab, Zoose, began digging him out of the snow and tugging on the back of his jacket.

Bayers managed to partially free himself and began calling for help, alerting a neighbour who ran over and started shovelling them out.

The ordeal left Bayers with a broken fibula and twisted knee, while his son had a minor concussion and sore shoulder.

The Canadian Press