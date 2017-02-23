Man arraigned in Montreal on two counts of attempted murder in separate incidents

MONTREAL — A 56-year-old Quebec man is facing two counts of attempted murder in connection with two separate shooting incidents earlier this month.

Jacques Bolduc was arraigned in a Montreal courtroom this afternoon on six charges in all.

He also faces two counts of armed robbery and two related to alleged firearms infractions.

Bolduc was arrested earlier this week in Saint-Donat, about 140 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Police had asked the public for information after two people were shot during armed robbery attempts east of Montreal's downtown.

In the first incident, a man was shot in the chest after refusing to hand over his car keys and a cellphone on Feb. 6. The next day, a woman was shot in the upper body during a robbery at a convience store before the suspect fled into the city's subway system.

The Canadian Press