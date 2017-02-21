HALIFAX — A man accused of killing an off-duty Nova Scotia police officer has been charged with breaching his bail conditions.

Halifax police say Christopher Calvin Garnier could not be found over the weekend at either of the two places where he is permitted to reside.

Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in the 2015 death of Truro police officer Catherine Campbell, and won bail shortly before Christmas.

Halifax police said they made "numerous attempts" to reach Garnier at a Bedford apartment late Friday and Saturday, and asked Cape Breton Regional Police to do the same at a residence in Millville.

They say he was finally located Sunday morning at the Millville residence.

Garnier was returned to Halifax and was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court today on three counts of breaching a recognizance.

Campbell had served as a Truro police constable for six years before she died.

Garnier's murder trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 20.

The 28-year-old Halifax resident was also charged with interfering with a dead body after Campbell's remains were found in September 2015 near the base of an overpass in Halifax.

