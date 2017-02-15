MacLauchlan creates new department and does minor shuffle of P.E.I. cabinet

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan is making some minor changes to his cabinet and adding a new portfolio in an effort to help spur economic growth.

Sonny Gallant is the new minister of Workforce and Advanced Learning — replacing Richard Brown, who had held the job for the last two years.

Pat Murphy becomes the minister of the new department of Rural and Regional Development.

MacLauchlan says the changes provide the senior management to help both rural and urban communities be successful.

He says the new department will deal with the economy, population, community and growth.

It will have offices in eight communities.

