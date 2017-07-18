KAMLOOPS, B.C. — A British Columbia lottery winner says he will donate some of his cash to the province's wildfire battle.

Jason Labby of Kamloops won $500,000 playing the Extra on the July 7 Lotto Max draw.

Labby hasn't said how much he will donate but that a portion of his winnings will help people affected by scores of wildfires.

Labby also intends to use his windfall to buy a home.

Another item at the top of his bucket list is to "relax more."

About 40,000 people have been ordered out of their homes by wildfires that have scorched more than 1,880 square kilometres of timber, bush and grassland since the wildfire season began on April 1.

The Canadian Press