Lost German shepherd is returned to B.C. owner with three nails in its head

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The X-rays leave no doubt about what happened, but Maureen Yeo says she still can't fathom why anyone would shoot three construction nails into her dog's head.

Kuma, a two-year-old male German shepherd, went missing from the family business in Prince George, B.C., on June 24 and Yeo reported him missing right away.

The local SPCA called on Wednesday to say he'd been found in Hixon, a 30-minute drive away.

Yeo says she knew something was wrong with Kuma's head when she saw him, but she only learned how serious his injuries were after a veterinarian did the X-ray and discovered the nails.

Kuma had surgery to remove the nails and suffered a seizure after returning home, but Yeo says the friendly dog seems to be recovering.

The SPCA is investigating the act of cruelty.

The Canadian Press