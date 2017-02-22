<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="cat up a tree"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="65"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_acel5izl/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

Neighbours gathered on Mapleton Place in Saanich on Wednesday trying to catch a glimpse of a cat that made an impressive if unfortunate climb.

The orange feline now appears stuck some 80 feet up a tree and has been there since at least Tuesday morning.

Lidia D’Angelo spotted the cat from her kitchen window and speculates that it must have been chased.

“Now its been sitting up there since yesterday at 8 am so way more than 24 hours, i guess we’re up to 36 hours, i heard it meow once,” she said.

She’s called Saanich Police, who told her they could only help if the cat was in obvious distress, and animal control, who took her name and number in case someone reports the pet missing.

D’Angelo says she’s never seen the cat in the area bordering Brydon Park before.

She sent out an email to the local neighbourhood watch and that drew an unexpected crowd hoping to catch a glimpse of the cat and speculate about how best to to get it down.

It is well documented that while cats have little problem climbing up a tree, getting back down poses real problems.

For now, neighbours say this particular cat shows so signs its getting set to make a move.

D’Angelo hopes someone out there has a solution and will be willing to come help.