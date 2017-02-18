WATCH: An emotional day for tenants of a Victoria apartment building, forced out after a fire earlier this month. Isabelle Raghem has an inside look at the devastation.

Garbage bags filled with burnt debris, line the hallway of 1021 Cook Street apartment Saturday afternoon.

Units once home to 22 residents, now empty.

Clothes, furniture and personal items, destroyed as a result of smoke and water damage, after the early morning fire February 8th.

For the past few days, tenants have been able to return to their suites to collect their belongings.

Ryan Monroe says when he first heard the fire alarm at 3-am that day, he initially thought it was his alarm for work but once he got up, he heard chaos.

“Right away it was pretty apparent there was a fire because the building was full of smoke and everyone was running out.”

Saturday will be his last time inside the building.

“It’s pretty much saying goodbye to the furniture I can’t restore and get ready to move on,” explains Monroe.

His friend helping with the move, Denise Barry is shocked by the destruction.

“It’s way worse than I expected. Some people’s suites are just devastated,” adding, “half of these people you know. They’re our community members, our neighbours so it’s heartbreaking.”

Monroe says he considers himself lucky because his unit wasn’t damaged as badly as some of his neighbours, but severe smoke damage means a lot of his things will have to be thrown out.

“i have lost my bed, and furniture, i’ll be able to acquire that slowly over time, but priority number one is finding a place to live”

In Victoria’s tight rental market, finding a new place has been a shared challenge for many of the tenants.

“I can’t find anything under $1,000 a month, so I’ve crashing on people’s couches,” says Monroe.

Residents say they’ve been overwhelmed by the community’s response. People reaching out to relieve some of the burden using online fund raisers and donations.

The dry cleaners located below — which suffered minor smoke and water damage — has been offering free cleaning to the tenants.

“I feel really bad for the people that have been displaced, we suffered about a week loss of business so we want to help everybody out,” explains Cindy Hatt, Co-Owner of The Wet Cleaner.

Due to the extensive damage, Equitex, the property managers say there’s no word when the apartment will be back on the market.