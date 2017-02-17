WATCH: Two local heroes were honoured Friday for their actions in saving a man stuck in a burning car. Isabelle Raghem reports.

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="5 Sidney Heros"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="122"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_cccxddh7/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

When Steve Donaldson and Mark Perkins first met at the crash on Lochside drive in December, they were strangers to one another.

They both stopped after seeing a Cadillac slammed into a wall.

“There was no one else around, and it was smashed right in, the whole front of the car was demolished”

Little did they know the Cadillac was stolen from a Co-op gas station on West Saanich road earlier that evening.

Steve Donaldson said he heard a man groaning from inside the car and didn’t think twice before approaching the crash.

“I was the only one there, I had to,” says Donaldson, “It’s just instinct I guess you call it, you just know what you had to do.”

Mark Perkins, a retired 33-year veteran of the Victoria Fire department, arrived moments later.

He says had seen the Cadillac speed by him early.

“When I saw Steve by himself at this car crash and I knew this guy had passed me at high rated speed, I knew there was probably some bad injuries,” explains Perkins.

Police say the driver — badly injured — was unable to get himself to safety.

Donaldson and Perkins used a piece of metal to break a window.

“We reached in, grabbed the guy, one on each shoulder, pulled him out into the ditch carried him up the street out of arms way,” explains Perkins.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP recognizing them with certificates Friday, calling their actions “life saving”.

“I truly think there’s a very good likelihood that fire would have engulfed the vehicle and that there would have been loss of life,” Acting Staff Sergeant with Sidney/North Saanich RCMP Wayne Conley, “they couldn’t have done anything more than they did. If that makes them a hero. I’m happy to call them a hero. ”

Perkins says he’s happy he was there to help, but says Steve is the real hero.

“To me he’s the brave guy, he’s never done this before. I knew the risks, he didn’t, he just went and did it.”

He says he hopes the night he calls fate, leads the driver of the stolen car onto the right track.

“I just hope he realizes what a second chance he’s got, and makes use of it, that’s my prayer for him,” says Perkins.

The two men say they now walk away as friends.

