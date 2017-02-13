WATCH: BC politicians head back to the capital for tomorrow’s return at the legislature. It will be the last session before British Columbians head to the polls. Isabelle Raghem reports.

With less than 24-hours until provincial politicians get back to work, the outdoor of the legislature got a scrub Monday morning.

Experts say this session will be a heated one.

“We’re just weeks away from an election, so there’s a lot at stake and a lot of issues that are going to lead to some tough debates over the next couple weeks,” explains UVic Political Science Professor Michael Prince.

The return falls on Valentine’s Day, but Prince doubts the spirit of the holiday will last long.

“I think we might have one day of feeling the love and happiness, and people being nice to each other — it is the speech of the throne. Plus everyone knows the next day the gloves will come off and it’ll be back to a family feud.”

12-weeks away from a provincial election, Prince says it’ll be a crucial session for parties in opposition.

“This is the best public forum to raise their profiles. For John Horgan, for who name recognition is still a bit of a challenge, this is the best stage to perform and have that regular attention.”

It will also be important for the Liberals, who return from a tense week amid the scandal of website hacking.

“It was an uncharacteristic week for Christy Clark, it seems she was off her game, it was a rare apology by the premier as well. She’s got to regain the control. The speech of the throne will provide that as a feel good story line,” adds Prince.

While the three sitting parties get ready for their return inside legislative doors, another party spent Monday outdoors.

“Wih the legislature starting tomorrow and what we’ve seen here in BC over the past week, people are looking for a new way of doing things,” explains James Filippelli, Your Political Party BC Leader.

While the mood in the legislature may start in good spirits Tuesday for Valentine’s Day, experts say politics in the province are sure to tense up in the upcoming weeks.