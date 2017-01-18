OTTAWA — Susan Vella, a lawyer with extensive experience in representing victims of sexual trauma has been named lead counsel for the inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women.

An award-winning Toronto lawyer, she will be responsible for building the inquiry's legal team.

Formal hearings are expected to begin in spring 2017.

Vella has worked on behalf of a number of First Nation survivors of sexual abuse and the residential schools system.

Prevalent sexual abuse in indigenous communities — an issue documented in a months-long investigation by The Canadian Press — is expected to be a central theme during the inquiry process

The Liberal government has earmarked $53.8 million over two years for the inquiry.

