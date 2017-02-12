Nanaimo Councillor says City has low debt ratio and Council has plans for projects

Along Nanaimo’s Third Street is a 6 hectare or 15 acre property. It contains Serauxmen Stadium and the Rotary Bowl and it will soon be changing owners.

The City of Nanaimo is buying it from the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District for $4.1 million.

Councillor Bill Bestwick is thrilled by the property purchase. “To be able to have these properties in the inventory of the City of Nanaimo I think is an absolute gift for the next generation.”

The deal is still subject to public feedback and comes with an agreement the School District and City will build a CFL sized football field on the property and split the $2.4 million cost.

“We have limited resources in our district and we want to spend them in the schools as opposed to managing those kinds of sports facilities and the city’s a better fit for it,” says Steve Rae, Nanaimo-Ladysmith School Board Chair.

The agreement comes as those in Nanaimo are considering a controversial potential 80 million dollar Events Centre.

“It’s cost. It’s tax increases that we know will be coming,” says novote2017 head Don Bonner. “This thing is going to go way over budget.”

Bonner says they were surprised to learn about the latest property purchase.

“Maybe we should be looking at what we should be doing with this money that is magically appearing from no where in the budget.”

But Councillor Bill Bestwick says the city’s debt level is low and changes following a core services review has freed up money for other projects.

“We are making some changes and adjustments to how our funding mechanisms and models are being utilized and i think for the greater good and the betterment of every single citizen in the city of Nanaimo.”

Bestwick says residents and taxpayers will decide, by referendum, if they want the Events Centre.

He says if not Council has other projects it will work on to improve the city.