Last day to get packages in mail for Christmas

If you haven’t mailed your holiday presents, you’d better get them to your local post office soon.

Today is the last day that Canada Post can guarantee delivery of parcels to major urban areas in Canada in time for Christmas Day. It’s already too late for smaller destinations, the U.S. or elsewhere in the world.

Many retailers will have their own shipping deadlines based on various company logistics, and consumers should consult websites for the cut-off dates on buying products that will arrive before the big day.

Other helpful hints include ensuring the address field is complete, correct and clear. That means including the right postal code and making sure your writing is easy to read.

If you’re dropping off a parcel at a street letterbox, you must use correct postage and rates are determined by the size and weight of the parcel.

More information from Canada Post can be found here.