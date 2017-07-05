Living in a rural part of Saanich, Coral Fast knows to always lock garbage cans outside the family’s Durrance Road home.

On Tuesday evening, she didn’t right away and soon had a surprise visitor.

Fast looked out to see a large black bear in her driveway rummaging through the garbage cans at around 8:30 p.m.

She says the animal ignored shouts and air horn blasts and showed no fear of humans.

Fast called police and an officer attended but the bear soon dashed off.

There were several reports of a large black bear in the very same area last month but its not confirmed that it is the same animal.

Police warned residents to lock up their garbage and, if they do see a bear, stay away and call them.

Fast says she knows living in a well forested area that they’re in the bear’s territory,

But she says she did want to warn others to be on the lookout.