Photo/West Shore RCMP

The brief return of the Green Tree medical marijuana dispensary in Langford came to another sudden end on Wednesday.

The business had re-opened over the weekend after being shut down in January just a day after its grand opening.

Today, West Shore RCMP returned and executed a search warrant at the dispensary on Granderson Road.

They seized an undisclosed amount of marijuana.

Two individuals were arrested.

The RCMP says “the storefront had illegally reopened its doors over the weekend contrary to municipal and federal regulations.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

