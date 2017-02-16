WATCH: The death of celebrated radio host, author and humorist Stuart McLean has a Langford woman sharing a very special story. April Lawrence reports.

Maureen Garry sings a portion of a Christmas song from her Langford dining table.

Her re-written version of “Let It Snow” was submitted to a CBC Radio Victoria contest nine years ago that landed Garry a one-of-a-kind meeting with radio icon Stuart McLean.

One of Canada’s most beloved storytellers delivered a cooked Christmas turkey to the Garry family’s Langford home.

“He came in with his platter and had a beautifully cooked turkey on it, unveiled it, just like the story right?”

The story is one of McLean’s most popular from his show The Vinyl Cafe.

His character Dave agrees to take on the task of cooking the Christmas turkey, but as usual, things don’t go according to plan.

Dave ends up having it cooked for him at a hotel, and Maureen guesses that’s what McLean did too.

“He had mentioned something about having some help with that,” she says laughing.

He stayed with the Garry family for about an hour.

Diving right in when they handed him a little taste of Victoria — a box of Rogers chocolates.

He signed one of his books, and even got in on a little Garry family tradition: hiding a pickle ornament in the Christmas tree.

“Very gentle, very kind, when you hear him on the radio that is what is voice is like he sounds like a gentle kind of person and he was the same in person,” said Garry.

It was a thrill for the family that had a tradition of listening to McLean every Sunday while they had lunch together.

But this time, they got to listen to him in person, and instead of lunch, they had dinner.

“After he left we ate the turkey!” said Garry, adding that the bird was delicious.

They said their goodbyes that day, and are saying them again today to a man able to connect a country through his storytelling, becoming a familiar friend even to those he had never met.