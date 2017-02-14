WATCH: Langford’s only marijuana dispensary is back in business less than a month after it was shut down by RCMP. April Lawrence reports.

The lights are on, the doors are unlocked, and Green Tree dispensary in Langford is back in business.

Langford’s first marijuana dispensary reopened this week after being shut down by the RCMP January 17, just one day after its original opening.

On Tuesday there was no sign of police at the dispensary but Langford’s bylaw officer paid a visit.

Since the shop has no business license, the owners were handed a fine and a stop work order was slapped on the front door.

“It’s a bylaw infraction and there’s no business license,” said Langford Mayor Stewart Young.

“They’ve chosen to ignore that and just pay the $200 a day fine,” he said.

Just down the highway in Victoria you’ll see a very different sign in some dispensary windows — a rezoning notice as some, like Trees Dispensary, try to get a business license from the city.

“It’ll be a rezoning just like any other in the city, neighbours will be informed about it, that’s part of the sign, and they can come and give feedback,” said Alex Rob with Trees.

Victoria’s mayor says trying to shut down pot shops is pointless.

“Shut them down they reopen, shut them down they reopen, how much time do we want to ask VicPD to spent regulating dispensaries that can’t be shut down?” said Mayor Lisa Helps.

Helps says licensing the dispensaries will give the city better control of who operates and where but Langford’s mayor sees it differently.

“I think municipal politicians should uphold the laws,” Young said.

“This business is illegal, the Prime Minister has said it’s still illegal and we should be treating it as an illegal activity,” he said.

If there’s one things the mayors do agree on, it’s that the federal government has dropped the ball on this issue.

“The real answer is the federal government needs to give us direction soon,” said Helps.

“They’re the ones that said in an election they were going to do it, now do it, and that will solve a lot of problems across this country,” said Young.

Until that happens Langford will continue to fine Green Tree dispensary $200 a day while Victoria will hear its first dispensary rezoning application this Thursday.