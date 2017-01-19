Road Contractor says rain combined with melting snow led to the washout

An Excavator is trying to stop the erosion into Currie Creek while rebuilding the area above a Culvert and below Lake Cowichan road.

Mainland Contracting crews were notified of the problem last night and this morning closed the road down to make repairs.

“We immediately noticed the downstream side of the road was completely washed out almost to the center line,” says Luke Maron, Bridge Supervisor for Mainroad Contracting. “The water was still flowing the situation was rather unsafe for traveling public.”

Those living near the creek say they’ve never seen a problem on this stretch of road before and despite the rain Currie Creek is not that high.

“It has been higher than what it is now,” said long term area resident Ed Pakulak.

But the road contractor says the weather played a significant role.

“I would say soil saturation, the amount of rain we’ve had over the last couple of days and the warming has thawed the ground out and just eroding around the outlet side of the culvert,” says Maron.

The BC River Forecast Forecast Centre says 150 millimetres of rain fell in the area during the past three days.

Crews plan on having the road re-opened, with a gravel surface, Saturday. A problem averted before the road gave way.