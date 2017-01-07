Kite surfer rescue in Victoria renews warnings of water dangers

WATCH: Kite surfer rescue in Victoria renews warnings of dangers out on the water. Isabelle Raghem reports.

The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue team rescued a kite surfer off Clover Point Saturday morning, after part of his equipment broke.

“I had a line break on me out on the water, about maybe half a nautical mile out. And I packed my gear up and did a self rescue, everything was fine, but it was taking a long time, the current was switching around, so I was just floating around. I was pretty happy to see the guys out there,” says rescued kite surfer ‘Marty’.

Professional kite surfer Larry Dennis witnessed the rescue.

“I saw them pick him up, and he looked good, I had the binoculars, he looked like he was fine,” explains Dennis.

The kite surfer was uninjured but Marty tells CHEK News the outcome could have been tragic if he wasn’t trained properly .

“You don’t go out in these conditions kite boarding without lessons, it’s something you need to be taught by professionals,” Marty adding, ” unfortunately break downs do happen, you just have to be prepared for them.”

Less than a month ago on December 18th, a 23-year old Courtney man died after falling out of his kayak while paddling from Union Bay to Tree Island.

On Friday, a kayaker died in the ice cold water of Comox Harbour, despite wearing a life jacket.

Instructor with the Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club, Roy Scully says the kayaking community wants to learn from both incidents: “What could have been done differently so that tragedy never happened?”

Scully explains the reality is that there’s always a danger.

He says, “every time you go on the water there’s a risk of drowning, what you want to do is limit the risk.”

“Unfortunately this guy who perished [yesterday] was out paddling solo, it’s a good idea to have some friends when you’re paddling in extreme conditions, know that they are used to doing rescues in rough waters,” says Scully.

Being prepared includes having the proper equipment and having someone with you.