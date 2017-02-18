6 year old Everett Botwright has Autistic Spectrum Disorder and a limited diet as a result but recently found Kraft Dinner Star Wars Mac and Cheese.

It was a big day for 6 year-old Everett Botwright but his patience was getting the best of him as he waited at the bottom of his driveway for any sign the big delivery.

“What are we waiting for? 400 boxes of Kraft Dinner” he told CHEK News reporter Dean Stoltz.

Everett has Autistic Spectrum Disorder and whether it is for reasons of taste, smell, texture or anything else he just will not eat very many things and that was becoming a worry for his parents.

“Our concern is that his diet is getting smaller and smaller, less variety so we were hoping this was kind of the stop to that” said his dad Reed.

CHEK News reported Tuesday on Everett’s sudden interest in Star Wars KD Mac and Cheese after he spotted it one day on a grocery store shelf.

He’s a Star Wars fanatic and that was part of the attraction to the food.

Problem is, the Star Wars KD was only manufactured in limited quantities.

Reed posted about it online last Sunday and soon it went viral and news agencies everywhere it seems were covering it.

The New York Post carried an article, and William Shatner himself, Captain Kirk even tweeted about it.

“It’s been great and I love that Everett’s getting some recognition in the community and he’s loving it” his mom Angela told CHEK News.

Then the donations started coming in.

Boxes from as far as Alberta, and on Saturday the biggest delivery of all. Over 400 boxes were delivered by the manager of the local Real Canadian Superstore.

“We looked at trying to get it from some of our local stores on Vancouver Island and weren’t able to supply it so I reached out to the Vancouver stores and we were able to secure over 400 units for the family” said Nanaimo store manager Greg Welgan.

“Just huge appreciation. We can’t say enough how much we appreciate that they’ve pooled their resources and searched through their connections to get us what Everett wants to eat and thank you so much” added Reed Botwright.