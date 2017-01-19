Jury begins deliberations for accused human smugglers linked to MV Sun Sea

VANCOUVER — A jury has begun its deliberations in the case of four men accused of smuggling hundreds of Tamil migrants into Canada.

Two Canadians and two Sri Lankans have pleaded not guilty to organizing or aiding the voyage of the MV Sun Sea, which crossed the Pacific Ocean on a dilapidated cargo vessel without a formal crew.

The Sun Sea left Thailand in July 2010.

It arrived off the shores of British Columbia that August, carrying 492 Sri Lankan Tamils who intended to claim refugee status.

Justice William Ehrcke of the Supreme Court of British Columbia says the jury must come to a separate verdict for each of the four men.

Lawyers for three of the men at the trial in Vancouver have argued their clients were helping fellow asylum seekers for humanitarian reasons and are therefore not guilty of human smuggling, while a lawyer for the other man says his client is the victim of misidentification.

The Canadian Press