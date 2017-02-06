Judge to give verdict for Winnipeg woman accused of hiding dead babies in locker

WINNIPEG — A judge is to give his decision today in the case of a woman charged with disposing of the remains of six infants in a Winnipeg storage locker.

Andrea Giesbrecht has pleaded not guilty to six counts of disposing of a body of a dead child.

The verdict by provincial court Judge Murray Thompson is to be live-streamed by media outlets.

Giesbrecht was arrested in October 2014 after police found the remains in garbage bags and other containers inside a U-Haul storage locker.

Medical experts testified the infants were at or near full term, but were so badly decomposed it was impossible to determine how they died.

The Crown argued that Giesbrecht took great pains to hide the remains and her pregnancies, while the defence said she was saving the bodies — not disposing of them.

