Quite a celebratory mood when the man of the hour, BC NDP leader John Horgan was introduced to a large crowd of supporters tonight at the Hotel Grand Pacific.

Horgan and the South Island BC NDP team hosted a town hall meeting.

Horgan spoke about the NDP plansto put in place a government that works.

And then one of the loudest applauses regarding tomorrow's activity at the legislature.

"Just a show of hands, does anyone here think that 44 is not higher than 43?" asked Horgan to his supporters.

"Not a soul. Not a soul."

"Well you know there's 43 people that sit over there today who don't get that."

"And tomorrow, between 4:00 and 5:30, we're going to have what's called a vote of confidence."

Horgan joked that last Thursday's throne speech was actually the NDP's platform and the only thing missing was the fact his party was on the opposition side of the aisle, not the government side.