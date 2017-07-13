CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Use barges to ease Massey Tunnel congestion, says B.C. longshoreman
July 13, 2017
Cowichan Valley residents say Trans-Canada Highway traffic a 'mess'
July 13, 2017
Tourist In Your Town: Burnaby, B.C.'s Central Park
July 13, 2017
'That's the anchor of the whole family': home in 100 Mile House destroyed by wildfire
July 13, 2017
Star Wars-like robot available at Fraser Valley libraries
July 13, 2017
Vancouver literary mentor Jim Wong-Chu remembered fondly
July 13, 2017
The best way to reduce emissions? Have fewer kids, researchers say
July 13, 2017
B.C. wildfire evacuee falls victim to rental scam
July 13, 2017

Canadian Press

Jet was within 100 feet of hitting 2 planes in San Francisco

July 13, 2017

Steel tariffs, softwood high on agenda as Trudeau heads to American governors gathering

July 13, 2017

Fisheries Department suspends some whale rescues following rescuer death

July 13, 2017

Montreal parts ways with traffic czar after just a few months

July 13, 2017

Forestry analyst says quota-based softwood deal possible next month

July 13, 2017

IMF approves Liberals’ handling of economy, warns of longer term challenges

July 13, 2017

CHEK Sports

HarbourCats broadcaster living his baseball dream
July 13, 2017
Claire Eccles makes first WCL start tonight against Pippins
July 12, 2017
North American Indigenous Games offers unique opportunity for Island Teens
July 12, 2017
Chemainus Baseball Association reaches out to Cuban team, sparks bond and a return trip
July 11, 2017
District 7 little league playoffs kick off at National Diamond
July 10, 2017
Plays of the week
July 10, 2017
Top Stories

Cobble Hill man says Duncan bypass would ease commute for many
July 12, 2017
Performers arrive in Victoria for first annual Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival
July 11, 2017
Caution urged as Vancouver Island faces high fire danger
July 10, 2017
Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants speed limit changes on Malahat
July 10, 2017
Think your car doesn't get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again
July 07, 2017
CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping
July 06, 2017
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death
July 04, 2017
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year
July 02, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria
July 02, 2017
Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony
July 01, 2017

