The huge snowfall kept thousands of students home from school in Saanich, the Cowichan Valley and Campbell River Tuesday.

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="School Closures"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="136"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_ylfcpo6w/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

For students in the Cowichan District it’s the second snow day in a row, but others were left only hoping for the call there would be no school.

Latrell Jim is living up his snow day Tuesday, like it could be his last.

“Yeah sometimes I crash,” he says laughing after sledding into a snowbank.

The 11-year-old knows this is a rare occasion on Vancouver Island.

“It’s pretty crazy, two days with no school,” says Jim.

The Cowichan School District made the unusual decision to call back to back snow days Monday and Tuesday, after huge snowfall that continued into early Tuesday morning turned roads into rinks and sidewalks into obstacle courses.

For Crofton mom, Nicola Armstrong it means another day off work and those are beginning to pile up.

“We were all sick last week so we missed work last week and missed work this week but today we made an effort to come out and have some fun,” says Armstrong.

She has friends whose children are in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith District and who think their kids should be getting snow days too. Many wonder why that hasn’t happened when the whole of Vancouver Island was blanketed in snow.

“But I don’t know I can’t really say,” says Armstrong. “I would guess if it was the same as this. ”

Rod Allen is the Superintendent of the Cowichan district and says the decision to call a snow day is based around the safety of students.

“We’ve been seeing lots of snow and its really interesting sort of greasy slick snow on the roads it makes it really slippery,” says Allen.

He says in this largely rural district, the many back roads that busses and students take walking to school made the call a straightforward one.

“The shoulders are very very close in, the roads aren’t plowed all the way out. There’s really no shoulder for students to walk on if they were walking to school, ” says Allen.

So John Wince and district maintenance crews are doing all they can to get schools reopened for Wednesday, but clearing school parking lots is only a fraction of the snow removal it will take to get kids here safely.

“Last two or three years we really haven’t had much so this is taking it back to 1996 I think it is,” says Wince.

And the week’s not over yet, with many bracing for the big storm that’s forecast for Wednesday night. These kids are already hoping another, maybe even bigger, snow day is on the way.