Island loggers await Trump’s move on softwood lumber deal

Commercial logging on Vancouver Island dates back to the early-to-mid-1800’s and the market for Island wood has been growing ever since.
British Columbia exports 70 per cent of its wood to the United States and has for roughly the past 100 years, but this commodity trade has also been the source of friction between the two countries.
“We’ve had long standing disputes with the Americans over softwood lumber and that goes back, whether it’s Democratic or Republican presidents, so we’re in for another round of pressure from the US,” said UVIC political scientist Michael Prince.
The most recent 10-year softwood lumber deal with the US expired last year and is up for negotiation once again. No one is quite sure what to expect in the coming months as President Donald Trump comes into power, but he has talked about protectionism in the lead up to his election win.
“This is a top concern for Canada, in addition to the North America Free Trade Agreement and the auto sector,” Prince added.
Hamilton Logging employs about 60 people in Courtenay, and owner Mike Hamilton isn’t sure what to expect in the coming years.
“We have no idea what the impact’s going to be at this point,” Hamilton said. “He has threatened with blocking free trade and I think that would be an easy target, the Softwood Lumber Agreement.”
Unlike the United States, most of the logging conducted in Canada is done on public land, which means B.C. can send wood south of the border for a cheaper price. Americans argue that means it’s government subsidized and protectionist senators and Trump want to end that BC advantage once and for all.
Canada has won appeals at bilateral tribunals over the past 30 years, and BC NDP leader John Horgan says government needs to be ready to stand up to Trump.
“We need to make sure the Department of Commerce in the U.S., and the International Trade Commission in the U.S. are hearing quite clearly that British Columbia is not about to give up on protecting these resources that belong to all British Columbians and the jobs they’ve created over generations,” Horgan said.
We could soon find out how Trump’s administration plans to tackle a new softwood lumber deal find after Friday’s inauguration.
– With files from CHEK News reporter Dean Stoltz