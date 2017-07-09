A massive response team from Vancouver Island is headed to the disaster zone in BC’s Interior.

Sunday, 15 BC hydro trucks loaded with tools and employees with valuable skills to help the rebuilding effort left Nanaimo's Duke Point on BC Ferries.

"We're sending as much support as we can to the Interior for Vancouver Island, Ted Olynyk of BC Hydro said. "We're sending crews from all across the province to lend a hand and provide restoration efforts."

Dad of three and BC Hydro construction crewman, Dylan Martini packed for three weeks but knows it could be a lot longer that he's away from his Parksville home. "A little nervous, a little anxious to get it going," Martini said. "I guess we got the call yesterday from our manager that said we need all hands on deck and every guy in our department was ready to go, so. There's a lot of carnage out there so we're just looking forward to doing what we can."

Officials say there are still teams on standby on Vancouver Island should a forest fire break out here, but they're urging people to obey the campfire ban to keep as many crews as possible on fires that are now threatening homes and lives in the interior.