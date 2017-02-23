Iranian woman facing deportation from Canada granted temporary residency

MONTREAL — An Iranian woman threatened with expulsion from Canada next week has received a two-year residency permit.

The federal government granted the permit to Roghayeh Azizi Mirmahaleh on Thursday, five days before her scheduled deportation to Iran.

Her lawyer, Stephanie Valois, said she has been released.

Mirmahaleh had been held at a detention centre in Quebec after her arrest this week by Canada Border Services Agency agents.

Authorities detained her because they feared she was a flight risk ahead of her scheduled departure from Canada.

She was denied refugee status because of her ties to an Iranian group once deemed by Canada to be a terrorist organization.

The organization no longer appears on Canada's blacklist and her supporters feared she risked being tortured if returned to her native country.

Valos said earlier this week her client was "really scared'' to return to Iran because she feared for her life after being involved in a group that was critical of the Iranian regime.

The Canadian Press