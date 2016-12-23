Investigation into Comox house fire continues

RCMP are investigating a fire that consumed a 7,400 sq ft home Tuesday evening.

Three days after a huge blaze destroyed a nine bedroom house in Comox, fire officials and RCMP investigators were back at the scene Friday to sift through the ruins of the 7,400 square foot home.

The sprawling two-story house with five bathrooms went up in flames in spectacular fashion Tuesday evening.

There was little firefighters could do to save it as the inferno had already engulfed the entire structure by the time they arrived.

The exterior of the home had been finished for several years, but the inside remained unfinished and was one reason why the fire was able to spread so quickly.

Witnesses reported hearing at least one explosion before noticing the fire.

Investigators will try to determine whether the explosion caused the fire or was a result of it.

The investigation could take days, weeks or even longer to find the cause of the fire but most of Friday morning was spent just trying to make the scene safe for investigators.

A back hoe is brought in to take down the final stubborn pieces of the house that were still standing, before police were able to begin a thorough probe of the debris.

RCMP fire investigators were joined by a forensic identification team and major crimes unit.

However, no cause has been determined and police are not yet able to say if the blaze is suspicious or accidental.

