OTTAWA — The Governor General says Swedish officials have shown a keen interest in Canada's private sponsorship system for refugees as the Scandinavian country looks to overcome immigration challenges.

David Johnston says the idea of mobilizing private groups to sponsor refugees and help them out financially when they first arrive in Canada is a foreign concept to many countries, including Sweden, which has seen its refugee and immigration program come under fire in the past week by U.S. President Donald Trump.

As of January, more than one-third of the Syrian refugees recently brought to Canada came through the private sponsorship program.

In Sweden, the government has enacted stricter border controls along with other measures to curb the number of asylum-seeking refugees, a figure that spiked to about 162,000 in 2015.

Speaking over the phone from Malmo — a city at the heart of the Swedish immigration debate — Johnston says some Swedes feel an uneasiness with the volume of newcomers pouring over their border.

Johnston is leading a delegation this week to Sweden that includes Science Minister Kirsty Duncan, NDP Leader Tom Mulcair and former National Hockey League player Daniel Alfredsson.

The Canadian Press