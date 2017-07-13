IMF approves Liberals’ handling of economy, warns of longer-term challenges

OTTAWA — The International Monetary Fund is giving the Trudeau government a passing mark for its handling of the economy since coming to power.

But it also warns that more difficult challenges are in Canada's economic future.

The comments are contained in an annual report released by the IMF on Thursday.

It credits the Liberals' middle class tax cuts, expanded child benefits and billions in infrastructure spending with helping the economy regain momentum after a tough 2015.

But the report also raises fears about the potential damage that will be caused by changes in the U.S., including the Trump administration's plan to cut corporate taxes and renegotiate NAFTA.

It also raises concerns about the housing market, particularly that a sudden drop in prices could send shockwaves through the economy.

The Canadian Press