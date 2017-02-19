Huu-ay-aht to hold referendum on Sarita LNG plant March 25

$30 billion facility would serve Asian markets but require pipeline from northern BC.

Members of the Huu-ay-aht First Nation are getting closer to a vote that could result in the construction of a liquid natural gas facility near Bamfield.

The liquefaction and export facility could be an economic game changer for the nation of 750 people but many members are still taking a cautious approach.

It would be built at Sarita Bay, about 10km up the Alberni Inlet from Bamfield where its flat land and deep water are said to be perfect for such an operation.

“This one would be on the smaller scale of LNG but for us it’s a huge project, right, it’s a huge, huge step forward for our people” Huu-ay-aht FN Chief Robert Dennis told CHEK News.

He was speaking at a Special People’s Assembly in Port Alberni Sunday where steps were being taken to advance the process towards a March 25th referendum on the project.

The wording of the question “Do you approve the proposed Huu-ay-aht Sarita LNG project?” was being voted on as well as a transaction with Western Forest Products to acquire more land at Sarita Bay.

The project could mean millions of dollars to the Huu-ay-aht economy but even Chief Dennis voted against exploring the idea back in 2014.

The YES side prevailed.

“I had some very huge concerns about fishery values. I had some very huge concerns about cultural values, so those have been addressed” he said.

“It would be a game-changer in the sense that the people who work on the project will have more meaningful employment, they’ll have an opportunity to earn a higher wage. This will enable the Huu-ay-aht people to close the economic gap that we always talk about” said Dennis.

The gas would be shipped to markets in Aisa but the project could cost a staggering $30 billion and a pipeline would have to be built to the site from northern BC. There are major hurdles ahead even if the 511 people who can vote say ‘yes’, but so far the people at Sunday’s meeting seemed cautiously optimistic about it.

“There are concerns about what it might do to the surrounding area, waters, etc. The other side to it is that we’re going to need something to replace forestry as a source of income” said Huu-ay-aht member Jack Cook.

“There’s a lot of pros and cons to everything and I do believe that the nation itself has got to look at opportunity and I believe this is a positive thing” said another attendee.

Steelhead LNG is also working with the Malahat First Nation to build a contentious liquified natural gas facility in the Saanich Inlet. That project is facing opposition from politicians and neighbouring first nations.