Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria

WATCH: Hundreds gathered in Victoria Sunday, marching to honour and remember missing and murdered indigenous women. Isabelle Raghem reports.

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="STOLEN SISTERS MARCH"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="109"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_akk33vz1/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

More than 300 people in BC’s capital, chanting, drumming and marching to remember and honour missing and murdered indigenous women.

Helen Joe says she marches to honour he murdered sister, Catherine.

“It’s still an open case, and they never found who did it. My mom died from a broken heart from it, she died a year after.”

In the crowd stands the grand-children Catherine never had a chance to meet.

Duane and Sylvia say they were five and three years old when their mother disappeared.

“She was taken away from us. it’s been tough, it’s been a rough life,”says Duane Joe.

“I had no mother,” adds Sylvia Alphonse.

The family gathers for the march every year, hoping for justice.

“I just hope it doesn’t happen again, like it’s been happening all over,” explains Helen Joe.

The crowd marched through the streets of Victoria, making their way to BC Legislature.

A $53-million dollar national inquiry into the missing and murdered women was launched in September, but local critics say more needs to be done.

“If we look at the numbers of indigenous women who are subject of violence who live in poverty, those are all related to this murdered and missing march. We have to deal with issues of poverty, we have to deal with systemic racism, the government has to take that on and I believe there’s lots more to be done,” says NDP MLZ for Victoria-Beacon Hill, Carole James.

The RCMP says more than 1,2000 aboriginals girls and women have been murdered or gone missing since the 1980’s.