Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria

More than 200 people gathered at the Dallas Road dog park for Victoria’s 10th annual Big Gay Dog Walk.

The Big Gay Dog Walk saw dogs and their owners decked out in rainbow colours to celebrate sexual diversity and inclusion.

The event is part of Victoria Pride Week, which culminates in the Pride Parade on Sunday, July 9.

CHEK News will have full coverage of the parade next weekend.

More information on Pride Week can be found on the Victoria Pride Society’s website: https://victoriapridesociety.org.