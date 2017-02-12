The warmer temperatures means the end of the track for two snow sculptures getting a lot of attention in Nanaimo.

Daniel Fredericks has built two hot rods from snow, on Rosstown Road near Bowen Road, since it fell last week.

He initially carved one and the feedback was so positive he decided to carve another.

He says it’s the first time he’s actually made anything out of snow, outside of a snowman when he was younger.

“I’ve had people stop and ask me ‘Have you done sandcastles?'” says sculpter Daniel Fredericks. “No. I’ve never done snow or sandcastles. It just turned out better than I thought it would.”

Fredericks says he just used the snow from the driveway. He did it return for being able to stay at a friends house.