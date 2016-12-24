Holiday Mannequin Challenge from CHEK News

WATCH: This holiday season we decided to come together to make our own mannequin challenge video and send the warmest of wishes, from our family to yours.

The idea began with a video traced back to students at a Jacksonville, Florida high school in October 2016.

Since then the latest viral craze has included celebrities, athletes, politicians, stormtroopers, and animals.

Groups like Unicef have even used the frozen pose to instead highlight action that is needed to stop atrocities in Africa.

But at CHEK TV, we decided to showcase many of the wonderful employees at Canada’s only independent, employee-owned television station and share some Christmas joy and holiday spirit.

Here are some behind the scenes photos from the shoot at our CHEK TV studio. We hope you enjoy!