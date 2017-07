UPDATE: Drive BC reports that Highway 4 re-opened in both directions as of 7:30 p.m.

Drive BC says Highway 4 is closed in both directions 18 kilometres east of the Ucluelet Junction.

At around 5:40 p.m., Drive BC reported that the closure is due to a vehicle incident and the highway is estimated to be reopened at 9 p.m.

No detour is available.