OTTAWA — No other two countries share deeper or broader relations than Canada and the United States, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday in a joint statement that offered several comforting promises of future progress on goals of mutual interest.

The two sides agreed to:

— Deepen their economic relationship with a common goal of strengthening the middle class.

— Co-ordinate regulatory issues and improve labour mobility.

— Promptly complete the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit.

— Strengthen ties on energy security and efficiency, including projects that create jobs "while respecting the environment."

— Enhance air and water quality through co-operation along the border and at the Great Lakes.

— Establish preclearance operations for cargo, as well as accelerate and expand preclearance for travellers.

— Seek ways to further integrate border operations, including the possibility of common facilities.

— Protect people from opioid trafficking.

— Further co-operate on cyberthreats to key systems.

— Modernize and broaden the North American Air Defence (Norad) partnership.

— Support Canada's plan to replace its CF-18 fighter aircraft.

— Continue the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as ISIS and Daesh.

— Create the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders to cultivate opportunities for women in the workforce.

The Canadian Press