OTTAWA — No other two countries share deeper or broader relations than Canada and the United States, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday in a joint statement that offered several comforting promises of future progress on goals of mutual interest.
The two sides agreed to:
— Deepen their economic relationship with a common goal of strengthening the middle class.
— Co-ordinate regulatory issues and improve labour mobility.
— Promptly complete the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit.
— Strengthen ties on energy security and efficiency, including projects that create jobs "while respecting the environment."
— Enhance air and water quality through co-operation along the border and at the Great Lakes.
— Establish preclearance operations for cargo, as well as accelerate and expand preclearance for travellers.
— Seek ways to further integrate border operations, including the possibility of common facilities.
— Protect people from opioid trafficking.
— Further co-operate on cyberthreats to key systems.
— Modernize and broaden the North American Air Defence (Norad) partnership.
— Support Canada's plan to replace its CF-18 fighter aircraft.
— Continue the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as ISIS and Daesh.
— Create the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders to cultivate opportunities for women in the workforce.
The Canadian Press