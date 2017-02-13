CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Intermittent clouds
9°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Abbotsford barn fire kills thousands of chickens
Abbotsford barn fire kills thousands of chickens

Abbotsford barn fire kills thousands of chickens

February 13, 2017
'Balaclava rapist' day parole extended but tightly restricted by parole board
'Balaclava rapist' day parole extended but tightly restricted by parole board

‘Balaclava rapist’ day parole extended but tightly restricted by parole board

February 13, 2017
5 ways to celebrate Family Day in Metro Vancouver
5 ways to celebrate Family Day in Metro Vancouver

5 ways to celebrate Family Day in Metro Vancouver

February 13, 2017
Vancouver author: Relaxing control a key to finding happiness
Vancouver author: Relaxing control a key to finding happiness

Vancouver author: Relaxing control a key to finding happiness

February 13, 2017
Why heavy snowfall raises heart health warnings
Why heavy snowfall raises heart health warnings

Why heavy snowfall raises heart health warnings

February 13, 2017

Firefighters battle three suspicious fires in same East Vancouver block

February 13, 2017
Vancouver chocolate shop prepares for Valentine's Day
Vancouver chocolate shop prepares for Valentine's Day

Vancouver chocolate shop prepares for Valentine’s Day

February 13, 2017
Petition to change date of B.C. Family Day continues to add signatures
Petition to change date of B.C. Family Day continues to add signatures

Petition to change date of B.C. Family Day continues to add signatures

February 13, 2017
Fewer contributors, less money: RRSPs less popular than they used to be
Fewer contributors, less money: RRSPs less popular than they used to be

Fewer contributors, less money: RRSPs less popular than they used to be

February 13, 2017
Revised UBC sexual assault policy calls for independent investigators
Revised UBC sexual assault policy calls for independent investigators

Revised UBC sexual assault policy calls for independent investigators

February 13, 2017

Canadian Press

Quebec couple pick up $60-million cheque after winning big in lottery

February 13, 2017

Ethics watchdog investigates PM’s trip to spiritual leader’s private island

February 13, 2017

The Monday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

February 13, 2017

TSX, Wall Street rally to record closes again as Trudeau and Trump meet

February 13, 2017

Transcript of Trudeau, Trump statements after meetings in Washington

February 13, 2017

CHEK Sports

Game On! 2/12/17
Game On! 2/12/17

Game On! 2/12/17

February 12, 2017
Royals split with the Blazers
Royals split with the Blazers

Royals split with the Blazers

February 12, 2017
Grizzlies can smell Island Division title
Grizzlies can smell Island Division title

Grizzlies can smell Island Division title

February 12, 2017
Sitton's late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs
Sitton's late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs

Sitton’s late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs

February 12, 2017
Duncan's George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile
Duncan's George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile

Duncan’s George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile

February 12, 2017
Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win
Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win

Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win

February 11, 2017
Royals host the Blazers back-to-back
Royals host the Blazers back-to-back

Royals host the Blazers back-to-back

February 10, 2017
Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience
Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience

Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience

February 10, 2017
Vic High looks to return to basketball glory
Vic High looks to return to basketball glory

Vic High looks to return to basketball glory

February 10, 2017
Canadian men's rugby team is ready for Chile
Canadian men's rugby team is ready for Chile

Canadian men’s rugby team is ready for Chile

February 09, 2017

Top Stories

Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria
Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria

Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria

February 12, 2017
Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan
Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan

Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan

February 10, 2017
Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm
Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm

Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm

February 09, 2017
Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill
Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill

Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill

February 08, 2017
Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions
Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions

Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions

February 08, 2017
Storm Update #2: Conditions deteriorating as snowfall increases
Storm Update #2: Conditions deteriorating as snowfall increases

Storm Update #2: Conditions deteriorating as snowfall increases

February 08, 2017
Updated: Winter storm warning for parts of Vancouver Island and BC Coast
Updated: Winter storm warning for parts of Vancouver Island and BC Coast

Updated: Winter storm warning for parts of Vancouver Island and BC Coast

February 08, 2017
Viral videos: Zamboni driver just helping out, and snow kayaking
Viral videos: Zamboni driver just helping out, and snow kayaking

Viral videos: Zamboni driver just helping out, and snow kayaking

February 07, 2017
Gas shortage, price hike on Vancouver Island
Gas shortage, price hike on Vancouver Island

Gas shortage, price hike on Vancouver Island

February 05, 2017
More snow in Greater Victoria wreaks havoc Friday evening
More snow in Greater Victoria wreaks havoc Friday evening

More snow in Greater Victoria wreaks havoc Friday evening

February 03, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media