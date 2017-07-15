File photo

The dangerous wildfire situation in B.C shows no signs of letting up. Winds in some areas are forecast to gust to as much as 70 kilometers an hour by this afternoon and into tomorrow, possibly spreading the fires.

As of Saturday afternoon, officials said 161 fires were burning, with 14 new fires that surfaced on Friday. More than 3,000 personnel are currently working on the fires.

An evacuation order has now also been issued for the Clisbako Area, in the Cariboo Region this morning. There are now an estimated 17,400 evacuees.

Health officials say there has been an increase in hospital visits for asthma, approximately double the typical amount of visits this time of year.

Vancouver Island’s View Royal Fire Department is among those battling the interior fires and tweeted two photos of their current efforts in Tolko Mill.

Wind is here and the fires are on their way. One from the north and one from the west. pic.twitter.com/O0Za2nqpak — View Royal Fire (@VRFD) July 15, 2017

“We have set up sprinklers on the buildings and are her to protect the structures.”, Assistant fire chief Rob Marshall said, “We are here through the night as the wind is expected to push the fire towards us. We have set up safety zones that we can evacuate to and defend from. [It’s] going to be a long night.”