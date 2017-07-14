The Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help to find a high-risk sex offender who is wanted for being unlawfully at large.

Forty-year-old Christopher Schafer is a federal offender who was recently released again from custody on July 10 and has been living in a Vancouver residential correctional facility. He is currently unlawfully at large after failing to return this evening at 6 p.m. There is now a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Schafer is a high-risk offender with a long criminal history that includes break and enter, sexual offences, uttering threats, robbery and assaulting a peace officer. He has had his parole revoked on a number of occasions, usually after breaching conditions related to substance abuse.

Schafer is described as Aboriginal, 5’8” tall, 168 lbs., black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of “WANDA LEE” on the left side of his neck.

Anyone who sees Christopher Schafer, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.