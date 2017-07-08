WATCH: Hundreds of HeroWork volunteers show the power of teamwork as they transform the former Prospect Lake Golf Course into an adventure hub for Power to Be. Tess van Straaten reports.

Drilling into large logs, cutting countless pieces of lumber and working together, hundreds of volunteers showed the power of teamwork at the former Prospect Lake Golf course in Saanich this weekend.

"HeroWork is here to do a radical renovation for Power to Be so that the former golf course can be transformed into a recreational hub," HeroWork executive director Paul Latour said.

Victoria businessman Cedric Steele donated the course to Power to Be, a non-profit that provides inclusive adventures in nature to youth and families in need.

And once HeroWork heard about the plans for the course, they wanted to get involved.

"They were on board right away so we worked together on some collaborative ideas to enhance the site," Power to Be program director Jason Cole said. "This structure we're building now being one of the most amazing pieces of that adventure."

After just a few hours on Saturday, that timber structure , which will be the focal point of the adventure hub, was already starting to take shape.

"It's going to have a beautiful sod roof which will be harvested from the site so we got local materials and already in here it has incredible energy," Cole said.

But the incredible transformation wouldn't have been possible without all of the people donating their time this weekend and next.

"It's a good cause and it's not just giving back to a community, it's actually a team building exercise for our own group," volunteer and construction supervisor Tom Plumb said.

"I know that non profits and charities on Vancouver Island, across Canada and the world at large face a lot of barriers reaching their mandate so to see something so effective happen so quickly is really rewarding." volunteer Wesley MacInnis added.

Instead of taking many months, the amazing makeover will be complete in just a few days and it will have a lasting impact on everyone involved.