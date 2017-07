Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Victoria HarbourCats overcame a 5-run deficit last night to defeat the Cowlitz Black Bears 12-11 at Royal Athletic Park.

After an up-and-down start to the season, the HarbourCats have won a season high 3 straight games and now sit at .500 (13-13).

Claire Eccles pitched the 9th inning for the Cats, recording her first official West Coast League victory.