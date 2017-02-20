Montreal city council has passed a motion that makes it the latest Canadian jurisdiction to declare itself a "sanctuary city."

The motion was adopted unanimously this afternoon.

Mayor Denis Coderre says it's time to offer more to undocumented people.

Migrant rights' groups say the measure is a largely symbolic gesture.

The designation means undocumented refugees have full access to local services regardless of their status, with the city following in the footsteps of Toronto, Hamilton and London, Ont.

Montreal has joined other North American places such as San Francisco and Chicago as designated sanctuary cities. Toronto became Canada's first in 2013.

The Canadian Press