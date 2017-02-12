Grizzlies can smell Island Division title

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="GRIZZ MERRITT"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="79"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_44glibu8/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

The Victoria Grizzlies now lead the 2nd Place Powell River Kings by six points with only five games remaining in the season.