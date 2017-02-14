CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Cloudy
9°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Air India bomb-maker released from halfway house; now considered 'low risk' by National Parole Board
Air India bomb-maker released from halfway house; now considered 'low risk' by National Parole Board

Air India bomb-maker released from halfway house; now considered ‘low risk’ by National Parole Board

February 14, 2017
B.C. Interior warm-up brings increased risk of avalanche, thin ice
B.C. Interior warm-up brings increased risk of avalanche, thin ice

B.C. Interior warm-up brings increased risk of avalanche, thin ice

February 14, 2017
Coquitlam RCMP warn of internet romance fraudster targeting Metro Vancouver women
Coquitlam RCMP warn of internet romance fraudster targeting Metro Vancouver women

Coquitlam RCMP warn of internet romance fraudster targeting Metro Vancouver women

February 14, 2017
B.C. throne speech signals start of election season
B.C. throne speech signals start of election season

B.C. throne speech signals start of election season

February 14, 2017
Homicide victim found on Port Coquitlam trail identified
Homicide victim found on Port Coquitlam trail identified

Homicide victim found on Port Coquitlam trail identified

February 14, 2017
Forget chocolate, how about a Valentine's Day 'nooner'?
Forget chocolate, how about a Valentine's Day 'nooner'?

Forget chocolate, how about a Valentine’s Day ‘nooner’?

February 14, 2017
Suspect and witnesses sought in Victoria bus stop sex assaults
Suspect and witnesses sought in Victoria bus stop sex assaults

Suspect and witnesses sought in Victoria bus stop sex assaults

February 14, 2017
Cannabis industry opposes call for plain packaging, bans on advertising
Cannabis industry opposes call for plain packaging, bans on advertising

Cannabis industry opposes call for plain packaging, bans on advertising

February 14, 2017
Selfie-snapping sunroof jockey suffers setback while speeding on Sea to Sky Highway
Selfie-snapping sunroof jockey suffers setback while speeding on Sea to Sky Highway

Selfie-snapping sunroof jockey suffers setback while speeding on Sea to Sky Highway

February 14, 2017
1 hour from Vancouver to Seattle? Washington state budgets $1M for high-speed rail study
1 hour from Vancouver to Seattle? Washington state budgets $1M for high-speed rail study

1 hour from Vancouver to Seattle? Washington state budgets $1M for high-speed rail study

February 14, 2017

Canadian Press

B.C. throne speech promises to pay people back as election nears

February 14, 2017

The Canadians leave town, just before a tornado of turmoil hits Washington

February 14, 2017

After Trump, Trudeau to push free trade in Europe with Germany’s Merkel

February 14, 2017

Cuban players: We paid thousands for journey to US baseball

February 14, 2017

The Tuesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

February 14, 2017

CHEK Sports

Game On! 2/12/17
Game On! 2/12/17

Game On! 2/12/17

February 12, 2017
Royals split with the Blazers
Royals split with the Blazers

Royals split with the Blazers

February 12, 2017
Grizzlies can smell Island Division title
Grizzlies can smell Island Division title

Grizzlies can smell Island Division title

February 12, 2017
Sitton's late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs
Sitton's late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs

Sitton’s late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs

February 12, 2017
Duncan's George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile
Duncan's George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile

Duncan’s George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile

February 12, 2017
Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win
Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win

Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win

February 11, 2017
Royals host the Blazers back-to-back
Royals host the Blazers back-to-back

Royals host the Blazers back-to-back

February 10, 2017
Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience
Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience

Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience

February 10, 2017
Vic High looks to return to basketball glory
Vic High looks to return to basketball glory

Vic High looks to return to basketball glory

February 10, 2017
Canadian men's rugby team is ready for Chile
Canadian men's rugby team is ready for Chile

Canadian men’s rugby team is ready for Chile

February 09, 2017

Top Stories

Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home
Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home

Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home

February 13, 2017
Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria
Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria

Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria

February 12, 2017
Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan
Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan

Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan

February 10, 2017
Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm
Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm

Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm

February 09, 2017
Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill
Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill

Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill

February 08, 2017
Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions
Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions

Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions

February 08, 2017
Storm Update #2: Conditions deteriorating as snowfall increases
Storm Update #2: Conditions deteriorating as snowfall increases

Storm Update #2: Conditions deteriorating as snowfall increases

February 08, 2017
Updated: Winter storm warning for parts of Vancouver Island and BC Coast
Updated: Winter storm warning for parts of Vancouver Island and BC Coast

Updated: Winter storm warning for parts of Vancouver Island and BC Coast

February 08, 2017
Viral videos: Zamboni driver just helping out, and snow kayaking
Viral videos: Zamboni driver just helping out, and snow kayaking

Viral videos: Zamboni driver just helping out, and snow kayaking

February 07, 2017
Gas shortage, price hike on Vancouver Island
Gas shortage, price hike on Vancouver Island

Gas shortage, price hike on Vancouver Island

February 05, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media