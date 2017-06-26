If you’re planning a camping trip to Goldstream, Rathtrevor Beach or Sproat Lake Provincial Parks on Vancouver Island, there is something new waiting for anyone interested in a more convenient experience.

“A chance to rent out some trailers that are fully equipped and ready to go for all campers or people who haven’t camped before in their life,” Tracey Bleackley from RLC Park Services said.

“It’s known as glamping, or glamorous camping.

If you don’t think roughing it is your style, or need a break from the packing a camping trip demands, these RV’s have what you need.

“You have your kitchen necessities, everything you need to cook with; cutlery, plates, dishes. A coffee maker, yes we love the coffee maker,” Bleackley said.

Add to that a bathroom, a bed equipped with bedding, and equipment to cook outdoors, taking out some of the stress some campers have exhibited in the past.

“We like to say we’re a bit of a relationship savers because you don’t need to fight over backing in the trailer and getting it level for that comfortable sleep.”

The cost of Island camping starts at 25 to 35 dollars at Goldstream, Rathtrevor and Sproat Lake. The bottom line rises renting an RV.

“Starting at $159 plus GST a night and that will sleep up to 6 people, 4 adults at the most,” Bleackly said.

That’s a cost experienced and new campers might be very willing to pay for a more upscale night or two in the park this summer.