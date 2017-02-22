Giant leap forward in finding life on other planets

WATCH: Major space breakthrough brings us one step closer to potentially finding life on other planets. Tess van Straaten takes look at the unprecedented discovery.

We’ve always wondered about outer space and what’s out there.

Are there other life forms? And if so, are they friends or foes?

But now, a monumental breakthrough in the quest to answer that age-old question.

“We’ve made a giant accelerated leap forward in the search for habitable worlds and life on other worlds,” MIT planetary science and physics professor Sara Seager told a news conference on Wednesday.

In an unprecedented discovery, scientists have identified seven planets similar in size to earth orbiting a single star in a nearby solar system and they could potentially have liquid water.

“This discovery is kind of like hitting the jackpot,” says Nikole Lewis of the Space Telescope Science Institute. “For me, it’s mind-blowing! The first time I saw it I thought you’ve got to be kidding me. It’s beyond anything I would have ever dreamt of.”

Even more encouraging, at least three of the planets are in the so-called ‘habitable zone’.

“With not just one planet but several, we have room if we didn’t have the habitable zone quite right or weren’t sure quite what we’re looking for,” says Seager.

And that means finding a planet that could support life as we know it is now a real possibility.

“The discovery gives us a hint that finding a second Earth is not just a matter of if, but when,” says Thomas Zurbuchen of the NASA science mission directorate.

The red dwarf star — named Trappist 1 — and its promising planets are 39 light years away but experts say in space terms, that’s not very far.

“They’re actually pretty close,” says Victoria-based science expert and CBC Quirks & Quarks host Bob McDonald. “Thirty-nine light years is in our backyard and it means that our big telescopes coming online in space and on the ground are actually going to see these things and learn more about them.”

Astronomers are already finding the galaxy is teeming with similar stars.

It turns out, red dwarf stars are very common and there could be as many of them as regular stars.

That means even more planets that that may support life could be out there.