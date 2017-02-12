<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="VP FOOD FOR AFRICA"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="160"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_drphwlj4/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

“As a child, I wanted to be a medical doctor, but I ended up being a doctor, in the kitchen.”

Born in Guana and orphaned at age twelve, Elijah Amoo Addo found work in a restaurant, and the chef took the young man under his wing.

“He adopted me, became my mentor, gave me the opportunity to explore my hidden potential as a chef.”

Elijah became a professional chef, but he found it hard to serve the wealthy, when there were so many in great need, including a man who often scrounged for food behind the restaurant where Elijah worked.

“And when I asked him, ‘Hey man, why do you always come pick leftovers from the trash bin?’ he answered me by asking, ‘if i don’t do it, who will?'”

Elijah knew right then, he had to help the less fortunate.

“All of a sudden, I lost interest in cooking for the rich.”

Chef Elijah became the founder of Food For All Africa – West Africa’s first food bank in Ghana.

“I come from a city where there are over ninety-thousand children on the streets, just because they don’t have regular means of nutrition.”

Wanting to learn more, Elijah has left Africa for the first time, as Engineers Without Borders brought him to Canada.

He’s embraced the experience: taking in the chilling temperatures, lacing up skates, even “rolling up the rim.”

But the main purpose of his journey is to learn about food security measures in this country.

On this day – he’s at Our Place, Victoria’s street community shelter, to see how the shelter helps Victoria’s less fortunate.

“We’re going to have about four-hundred, five-hundred people for lunch” Brian Cox, Food Services Manager at Our Place, explains to Elijah.

“It really touches deeply” says Cox, “what he’s going through, what he’s been through…

“We seem to have the same compassion for feeding people less fortunate.”

There are four million people in the city of Accra, thousands of whom live on the streets, and many in need in the rest of Ghana. But Elijah is determined to make a difference.

“It’s not about money, it’s about the number of lives you touch” he explains emphatically.

“That is the life I vow to live for the rest of my life.”